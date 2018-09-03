Five of the worst — the SA companies that have been captured by greed

While commissions of inquiry into state capture have begun to reveal how sleazy politicians and their cronies lined their own nests at the expense of the taxpayer, parts of SA's business world have not covered themselves in glory. Here are the five worst cases — some linked to state capture, some not — of corporate skulduggery in recent times:

5. Bain & Co restructures Sars, damaging its revenue collection severely

Bain & Co was called in to help restructure Sars when it fell under the leadership of Tom Moyane. Officials testifying at a commission of inquiry into Sars chaired by Judge Robert Nugent said the restructuring had damaged the tax agency's capacity and contributed to a decline of R50bn in revenue.

This from the Business Day story:

Three reliable sources — who spoke to Business Day on condition of anonymity — said Massone visited Zuma at his private residence in Nkandla late in 2013 and again early in 2014.

It emerged at the commission on Friday during testimony by Solly Tshitangano, a procurement official at the Treasury, that the process to appoint Bain to restructure the Sars operating model was "irregular", littered with "red flags". It raised suspicions that the decision on which consultancy would win the tender was predetermined.

Massone testified at the commission on Friday that he had met with Moyane to talk about Sars a year before he was appointed commissioner of the tax agency.