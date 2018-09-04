National

Pikitup not living up to its name as job seekers protest at its depots

Refuse is piling up in parts of Johannesburg as people demand jobs, stoning trucks to get attention

04 September 2018
Pikitup workers. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Pikitup workers. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Concerns are growing that Pikitup’s failure to collect refuse could become a health hazard in some parts of Johannesburg.

Pikitup has been unable to collect refuse in parts of Midrand and Soweto due to job seekers who have staged protests at some of its depots.

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said their employees were not on strike. However‚ they were unable to operate because of people demanding jobs from the waste management company. "The people protest outside our gates and prevent trucks from leaving the depots."

He said the job seekers were threatening employees’ lives. "[On Tuesday], a truck was stoned in Westbury during collection. Two weeks ago, another truck was stoned at Zondi depot and the Central Camp depot was set alight last week." Another truck was set alight two weeks ago in Diepkloof‚ Soweto.

Mkhwanazi said that, in the interim‚ Pikitup would ask police and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) to escort their trucks collecting refuse.

The affected depots are Midrand‚ Central Camp near Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Zondi in Soweto. One concerned resident is John Williams who lives in Midrand. He said refuse was piling up and they had not received any communication about when refuse collection would resume.

An estate manager in Midrand said they had to use a private refuse collector to remove garbage: "I tried to call the [Pikitup] depot because I wanted to find out if they’ll be collecting this week and they didn’t pick up the phone."

Pikitup suspends services as staff fear for their lives

Major parts of Johannesburg will be without garbage collection as violent protests make it unsafe for Pikitup employees
7 days ago

Household recycling plan leaves waste pickers fighting for crumbs

Johannesburg project threatens the livelihoods of informal recyclers, write Maanda Makwarela and Kelebogile Khunou
2 months ago

Joburg residents need to separate waste

The city’s landfill sites are filling up and could reach maximum capacity in six years’ time
2 months ago

