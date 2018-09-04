Five reasons Cyril Ramaphosa needs to panic about the economy right now

1. The country is now officially in recession

SA has plunged into a recession with a surprise 0.7% contraction in the second quarter of 2018.

“We are in recession. We reported a contraction in the first quarter even with revisions, and now in the second quarter with a fall of 0.7%, we are in recession,” statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said in Pretoria on Tuesday.​

This is despite expectations from many economists that SA would narrowly miss a recession. The Bloomberg consensus was 0.6% growth.