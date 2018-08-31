ANC dissolves North West executive in dramatic move

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has taken the dramatic step of dissolving its North West provincial executive, removing Supra Mahumapelo from his position as provincial chairman on Friday.

Dissolving a province, which involves removing its elected leadership and effectively placing it under political administration, is considered a last resort in the ANC.

The provincial executive has been replaced by a provincial task team headed by Job Mokgoro, the newly elected premier of the province.

Mokgoro replaced Mahumapelo as premier in June, after violent protests in the province took place in which his withdrawal was demanded.

The additional members of the task team would be decided upon over the next week but Mahumapelo would certainly be a member of the team, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said at a briefing in Cape Town on Friday.

“Mahumapelo is a disciplined member of the ANC, he still has a role to play”, he said. The NEC talked about “an all-inclusive” task team.

The move comes in tandem with a resolution by the ANC NEC that it will immediately switch its focus to elections. Regional and provincial list conferences to select candidates for the ANC’s lists for national and provincial legislatures, begin in September and will run until the end of November.

“We will now refocus all our structures on the election,” Magashule said.

Asked whether the ANC wanted to recapture the metro councils it had lost in the last municipal election, Magashule said that people on the ground in Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane had made it clear that they were disillusioned with the DA-led coalitions.

This week, the ANC together with the UDM and the EFF ousted Nelson Mandela Bay DA mayor Athol Trollip, and has Tshwane DA mayor Solly Msimanga in its sights.

“The electorate has lost confidence where the ANC is not in charge. You can see there are issues of lack of service delivery and issues of a noncaring government…. The ANC has no other way but to occupy that space. We will regain that space. The electorate are starting to realise they had made a mistake,” he said.