Auditor-general scathing of Supra Mahumapelo’s North West leadership

Members of the auditor-general’s team gave a scathing assessment of the leadership of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Mahumapelo resigned following widespread protests and instability in the province and has been replaced by Job Mokgoro.

The province has been placed under administration by the Cabinet, in terms of section 100 of the Constitution, and is being monitored by an interministerial task team.

The National Council of Provinces has established an ad hoc committee to conduct oversight of the administration process and the reasons behind it.

It held its first meeting on Wednesday with auditor-general Kimi Makwetu and his team, Treasury officials, and members of the North West provincial government who were led by Mokgoro.

Auditor-general officials said in their presentation that the premier’s office had qualified audit reports for two years up to March 2017, with increasing amounts of irregular expenditure.

"As a key monitoring and oversight department, the premier’s office should set an example of good governance and accountability. The lack of improvement in audit outcomes indicates that the provincial leadership was not interested in our messages and that overall there was poor accountability and consequence management.

"Focused political will and a considerable investment in monitoring and oversight are required to turn around the audit outcomes of the province," the auditor-general officials said.

The overall audit outcomes for provincial departments regressed over the past four years with only 32% of the auditees obtaining financially unqualified opinions in 2016-17, compared with 46% in 2015-16 and 62% in 2014-15 and 2013-14. Most of the audit findings were repetitive in nature."