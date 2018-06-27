Auditor-general scathing of Supra Mahumapelo’s North West leadership
Members of the auditor-general’s team gave a scathing assessment of the leadership of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.
Mahumapelo resigned following widespread protests and instability in the province and has been replaced by Job Mokgoro.
The province has been placed under administration by the Cabinet, in terms of section 100 of the Constitution, and is being monitored by an interministerial task team.
The National Council of Provinces has established an ad hoc committee to conduct oversight of the administration process and the reasons behind it.
It held its first meeting on Wednesday with auditor-general Kimi Makwetu and his team, Treasury officials, and members of the North West provincial government who were led by Mokgoro.
Auditor-general officials said in their presentation that the premier’s office had qualified audit reports for two years up to March 2017, with increasing amounts of irregular expenditure.
"As a key monitoring and oversight department, the premier’s office should set an example of good governance and accountability. The lack of improvement in audit outcomes indicates that the provincial leadership was not interested in our messages and that overall there was poor accountability and consequence management.
"Focused political will and a considerable investment in monitoring and oversight are required to turn around the audit outcomes of the province," the auditor-general officials said.
The overall audit outcomes for provincial departments regressed over the past four years with only 32% of the auditees obtaining financially unqualified opinions in 2016-17, compared with 46% in 2015-16 and 62% in 2014-15 and 2013-14. Most of the audit findings were repetitive in nature."
The department of finance was the only department that maintained its audit outcome of financially unqualified opinions with no other findings for four consecutive years.
The audit outcomes of public entities also regressed, with no public entity achieving an unqualified opinion in 2016-17.
In many cases there were material misstatements of financial statements.
"Vacancies in key positions and the lack of appropriate competencies were again the main reason for auditees’ inability to implement basic controls such as record management as well as daily and monthly reconciliations to ensure the preparation of reliable financial reports. This also contributed to the overreliance on consultants, specifically at public entities."
The auditor-general’s team noted that 91% of auditees had findings on compliance with legislation, specifically in the areas of irregular expenditure and non-adherence to procurement and contract management precepts.
This resulted in an increase in irregular expenditure from R2.96bn in 2015-16 to R3.6bn in 2016-17.
"As a result of this year-on-year increase and due to irregular expenditure not being investigated, the total unresolved balance for the province was R16.5bn."
A total of 59% of the irregular expenditure in 2016-17 was incurred by the department of community safety and transport management (R880m); health (R714m); and public works and roads (R550m).
Treasury also noted in its presentation to the ad hoc committee that the office of the premier had failed to provide effective oversight and leadership to service delivery departments.
There was a lack of effective mechanisms to hold the executive and officials accountable for misuse of public funds and poor service delivery.
