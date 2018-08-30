How mismanagement at Sars led to VAT hike

The true cost of mismanagement at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) was laid bare on Wednesday as Treasury officials blamed it for the first increase in VAT in a quarter of a century.

The one percentage point increase to 15% was the centrepiece of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget in February as the government scrambled to fill a revenue shortfall of about R50bn.

