Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

How mismanagement at Sars led to VAT hike

Inquiry told revenue shortfall left tax officials largely untouched and their bonuses increased 41%

30 August 2018 - 05:10 natasha marrian
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The true cost of mismanagement at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) was laid bare on Wednesday as Treasury officials blamed it for the first increase in VAT in a quarter of a century.

The one percentage point increase to 15% was the centrepiece of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget in February as the government scrambled to fill a revenue shortfall of about R50bn.

