Former government spokesperson tells state-capture inquiry about fear of reprisal

Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko told the state-capture inquiry on Wednesday about how public servants had been scared to come forward with any information for fear of reprisal.

Citing an example, Maseko said there was a case in which heads of the country’s intelligence services had written a report highlighting how the controversial Gupta family was becoming a security risk. Following this, in an unprecedented move, all the heads of the intelligence service were removed.

Maseko is the fourth witness to testify at the state-capture inquiry headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. He and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor have both directly linked former president Jacob Zuma to state capture.

Maseko, when he was at the Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS), was allegedly called by Zuma ahead of a meeting he was to have with the Guptas, who told him to help them.

In testimony, Maseko said he was convinced there were a number of senior public servants and middle managers who had experiences with a number of individuals, including members of the Gupta family, or pertaining to the conduct and behaviour of their political bosses. He said the reason some of them had not come forward was fear of reprisal and losing their jobs.

However, he said the political climate has now changed and there might be some who are more willing to come forward. Zondo asked that a "serious effort" be made to see if some of these people and former director-generals come forward with information for the commission.

Advocate Vincent Maleka, who was leading Maseko's evidence, said the story about GCIS willbe told in three parts to the commission.

The first willbe through Maseko's testimony; the second through current deputy director-general at GCIS, Phumla Williams and her experience after Maseko had left; and the third would be the commission hearing about the money indirectly paid to Gupta-owned media companies through GCIS and other government institutions.

The evidence on the money paid would be given by a representative from National Treasury. Maleka said this evidence would be neutral as it did not implicate anyone.

