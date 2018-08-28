The president walked in as Ajay Gupta made me an offer, says Vytjie Mentor

The legal team for the controversial Gupta brothers has indicated that they will apply to cross-examine those implicating them in the state-capture inquiry.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is leading the commission, said on Tuesday that the Guptas’ counsel had indicated that they intended to file their application by Friday.

This was confirmed by advocate Mike Hellens.

Zondo said it was also indicated that a decision was still being made on whether former president Jacob Zuma would also make a similar application. This would also be communicated on Friday.

Other applications made by people implicated, such as Zuma’s then aid Lakela Kaunda had been deferred for now.