The president walked in as Ajay Gupta made me an offer, says Vytjie Mentor
Testifying at the state-capture inquiry, the former ANC MP says she argued with Ajay Gupta when he offered her a ministerial post
The legal team for the controversial Gupta brothers has indicated that they will apply to cross-examine those implicating them in the state-capture inquiry.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is leading the commission, said on Tuesday that the Guptas’ counsel had indicated that they intended to file their application by Friday.
This was confirmed by advocate Mike Hellens.
Zondo said it was also indicated that a decision was still being made on whether former president Jacob Zuma would also make a similar application. This would also be communicated on Friday.
Other applications made by people implicated, such as Zuma’s then aid Lakela Kaunda had been deferred for now.
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who alleged that Ajay Gupta had offered her a ministerial job in 2010, continued testifying on Tuesday. She told the commission that when Ajay Gupta made her the offer she started arguing with him about the fact that he had no authority to do so.
“When I declined the offer, saying you have no authority to offer me a ministerial post, the president walked in,” Mentor said. “I immediately went ahead to tell the president what Ajay had said to me in relation to the offer, clouding the issue of the imminent reshuffle of Barbara Hogan he had informed me about.”
Mentor said Zuma did not seem surprised by what she was telling him and sought to calm her down. “He repeatedly asked me to calm down, he used a little bit of English and mostly the Zulu language.” Mentor then said she told Zuma she was leaving.
