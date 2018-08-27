Examination of Jonas a juggling act for Zuptas

The state capture inquiry will hear on Monday who has applied to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas about his damning testimony and whether the Guptas, former president Jacob Zuma or his son Duduzane are among them.

The inquiry’s legal counsel, Paul Pretorius, said the commission received several applications to cross-examine Jonas and will hand them over to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday.

The identities of those applying to cross-examine Jonas remain unknown. The Guptas’ attorney, Rudi Krause, said on Friday the family had yet to decide whether they would bring an application.

Lawyers for Duduzane Zuma and the Guptas are understood to have been locked in meetings for most of the weekend.

If the Guptas or the Zumas decide to counter through cross-examination Jonas’s account of how a Gupta brother allegedly tried to bribe and threaten him into taking then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s job, they will have to take to the stand to back up their claims. If they do not do so, their cross-examination of Jonas could be dismissed as legally improper and unfair to him.