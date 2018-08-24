Jonas tells the inside story of Nhlanhla Nene’s firing

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has revealed that the main reason former president Jacob Zuma fired then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was because of his refusal to sign off on the nuclear deal.

In testimony before the Zondo commission into state capture, Jonas said the Guptas had informed him that Nene was to be fired. Jonas outlined how they had attempted to recruit him to act as their man in the Treasury.

Jonas informed Nene that he was to be fired at a meeting on the balcony of the Treasury building in Pretoria. They met on the balcony because they believed the department had been bugged by rogue security operatives.

“He suggested he should resign, because he was going to be fired in any event.