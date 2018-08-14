Author who helped expose 'apartheid paedophile ring' found dead

Mark Minnie‚ former policeman and co-author of the explosive book The Lost Boys of Bird Island, was found dead on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth.

News of his death comes shortly after Minnie and reporter Chris Steyn’s book – detailing how former National Party defence minister Magnus Malan and other statesmen had sex with young boys during “fishing excursions” on Bird Island near Port Elizabeth – was published.

The book‚ detailed the depraved that trips Malan‚ former environment minister John Wiley‚ an unnamed government minister who is still alive‚ and Bay businessman Dave Allen‚ allegedly made to the island.

Minnie and Steyn claimed in the book that investigations into the alleged paedophile ring were halted by the police.

Police spokesperson Capt Johan Rheeder said in a statement that Minnie’s body had been found around 9pm on Monday.

“A 58-year-old Port Elizabeth man was found dead at his friend’s farmhouse in Theescombe yesterday evening‚” he said.

Rheeder added that Minnie had visited his friend on the farm in the morning.

“The friend left him to rest and he went out with workers.”

Rheeder said a female friend had contacted the farm owner‚ asking about Minnie’s whereabouts around 9pm.

“The friend then went home and went to the deceased’s room and noticed he was not in the room. He looked for the deceased and found him lying near a bush with a gunshot wound to his head. A firearm was found next to him‚” Rheeder added.

“At this stage no foul play is expected.”

Minnie‚ who is from Port Elizabeth‚ resides in China but was in the city on vacation.

This is a developing story.