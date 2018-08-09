SA is failing its women, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The government has agreed that a national gender summit should take place on August 31 to find ways to deal effectively with the crisis of gender-based violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

Last week, thousands of women took part in the #TotalShutdown march to the Union Buildings to protest against gender-based violence in SA. Among other demands, the protesters called for a national gender summit and a commitment from the president that he will never appoint to cabinet nor allow to lead a state institution any individual suspected of gender-based violence.

Speaking during the National Women’s Day event in Mbekweni, Paarl, in the Western Cape, Ramaphosa said the government and society must acknowledge that since the advent of democracy "we have failed to ensure that the women of SA are able to exercise their constitutional right to peace and security. In that sense, we have failed to live up to the promise of 1994."

"We therefore share a responsibility to correct this failing, to work together across society to fundamentally change attitudes, practices and institutions to end violence against women," said Ramaphosa.

He said a “grave admission” had to be made, and that was that there was a war being waged against women. “It is a war against women’s bodies, their dignity and their right to freedom, security and equality. It is an affront to our common humanity and a betrayal of the values of our Constitution.” He emphasised that men should be empowered to play their role in freeing society “from the oppressive bonds of patriarchy”.