SA is failing its women, says Cyril Ramaphosa
The president sets a date for a national gender summit to find ways to end the scourge of violence against women and children in SA
The government has agreed that a national gender summit should take place on August 31 to find ways to deal effectively with the crisis of gender-based violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.
Last week, thousands of women took part in the #TotalShutdown march to the Union Buildings to protest against gender-based violence in SA. Among other demands, the protesters called for a national gender summit and a commitment from the president that he will never appoint to cabinet nor allow to lead a state institution any individual suspected of gender-based violence.
Speaking during the National Women’s Day event in Mbekweni, Paarl, in the Western Cape, Ramaphosa said the government and society must acknowledge that since the advent of democracy "we have failed to ensure that the women of SA are able to exercise their constitutional right to peace and security. In that sense, we have failed to live up to the promise of 1994."
"We therefore share a responsibility to correct this failing, to work together across society to fundamentally change attitudes, practices and institutions to end violence against women," said Ramaphosa.
He said a “grave admission” had to be made, and that was that there was a war being waged against women. “It is a war against women’s bodies, their dignity and their right to freedom, security and equality. It is an affront to our common humanity and a betrayal of the values of our Constitution.” He emphasised that men should be empowered to play their role in freeing society “from the oppressive bonds of patriarchy”.
The government is also looking to introduce harsher sentences for sexual offences, femicide and all forms of gender-based violence.
The government had agreed that a national gender summit should take place on August 31 to "forge consensus on approaches to effectively and urgently deal with the crisis of gender-based violence, discrimination against women and gender disparities", the president said.
"The recommendations of the gender summit must be comprehensive, guiding the work of government and the activities of all stakeholders. Government is committed to doing its part through policies, programmes and practices that dramatically reduce levels of gender-based violence — and ultimately eradicate it — that ensure swift action against perpetrators, and which provide necessary support and protection to survivors of violence."
SA has one of the highest rates of women murdered by their partners in the world, according to the Cape Town-based Alan J Flisher Centre for Public Mental Health. Half of all murders of women are carried out by their partners, according to the centre.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha said during his budget vote speech in Parliament in May that it has become necessary to review the Criminal Procedure Act, which prescribes the period within which the state can prosecute persons for allegations of particular categories of crime.
"One of the categories in respect of which we intend to abolish the prescribed period of 20 years is sexual offences, femicide and all forms of gender-based violence. The review will also introduce harsher sentences for these offences," Masutha said at the time.
"Further to combat these heinous crimes, we continue to roll out the dedicated Sexual Offences Courts, which now stand at 75. During this financial year, we will establish 14 additional courts in deserving areas to extend their reach," he said.
With Claudi Mailovich
