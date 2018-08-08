National

SA drops on global index measuring physical and intellectual property rights

08 August 2018 - 13:25 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA has dropped to 37th overall and second in Africa — behind Rwanda — on a global index‚ which measures the strength of physical property rights‚ intellectual property (IP) rights‚ and the legal and political environments that contain them.

The "dramatic" decline came after the government announced a move towards land expropriation without compensation.

A total of 125 countries are ranked‚ with Finland‚ New Zealand and Switzerland scoring the best while countries such as Haiti and Yemen are at the bottom.

The annual International Property Rights Index is compiled by the US-based Property Rights Alliance‚ in co-operation with 113 think-tanks across the world, including the Free Market Foundation in SA.

"SA’s score declined by 0.65 points from 7 in 2017 to 6.35 in 2018. This is the largest decline by any country measured in the index‚" the Free Market Foundation said in a statement on Wednesday‚ after the release of the 2018 results.

Property rights are a key indicator of economic success and political stability‚ the index report states.

Economist Hernando de Soto commented: "Weak property rights systems not only blind economies from realising the immense hidden capital of their entrepreneurs‚ but they withhold them from other benefits as evidenced through the powerful correlations in this year’s index: human freedom‚ economic liberty‚ perception of corruption‚ civic activism‚ and even the ability to be connected to the internet‚ to name a few."

Read the full report here.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Eskom confirms police and internal investigations ...
National
2.
UCT may launch inquiry into Prof Bongani Mayosi’s ...
National
3.
JOB AD: Web producer
National
4.
SA drops on global index measuring physical and ...
National

Related Articles

Property funds: Opportunity despite bad start
Companies / Investors Monthly

Listed property hits 21-year low point
Companies / Property

For developers in Joburg with compelling proposals, 50-year leases are on offer
National

Fencing off property rights
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.