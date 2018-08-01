Trade and industry clashes with Treasury over Employment Creation Fund

A dispute has erupted between the Department of Trade and Industry and the Treasury over the release of funds from the Employment Creation Fund (ECF) for business support.

The dispute prompted the fund manager in the department, Paseka Masemula, to write an extraordinary three-page letter to the fund’s beneficiaries late last month explaining the background to the dispute, which dates back to December 2016. It arose, he said, from the Treasury’s demand for an audit of the entire fund from inception.

In the letter, Masemula says the request for an audit of the ECF was made despite the expenditure of the fund having already been audited for verification purposes. He said the Treasury did not accept the audit commissioned by the fund because of a disclaimer by the auditors.

According to Masemula, the Treasury commissioned another audit report and, arising from it, instructed the department to enhance administrative processes and for fund beneficiaries to adhere to certain instructions. This is how matters stand now.

Masemula said that a conspiracy theorist would be forgiven for believing that the impasse with the Treasury "is a deliberate and organised [bid] to undermine African leadership and, more severely, to undermine and totally distort the programmes of the mass democratic movement on [the] eradication of poverty unemployment and inequality".

Conspiracy theorists would question how "characters in the public service are so powerful to undermine our leadership" and to be able to destroy the efforts of the state to lift blacks out of poverty. These "characters" could be held responsible for the economy’s ills, he continued.

"These things are just treasonous in a normal world and one could ask how does the state allow such operating systems to assume such critical functions of black small-, medium, and micro-sized enterprises (SMME) development and economic equalisation without vetting their actual orientations. This is a parallel state."

Masemula goes on to state that as he is not a conspiracy theorist he would not promote these views. "However, as the ECF secretariat, we would like to inform all clients that we are not confident you are going to get your money any time soon, if ever," he said.

Masemula indicated a wish for the department to give up the programme altogether as the Treasury had not even provided funds for day-to-day administration that had been paid for out of the department’s budget.

Masemula advised the clients to address their queries to Treasury officials.

DA trade and industry spokesperson Dean Macpherson has tabled Masemula’s letter with Parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee with a request that Treasury and departmental officials be called to explain what is going on.

According to a reply earlier this year by Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies to a parliamentary question by Macpherson, the Treasury had disbursed R865m to the department of which R709m had been disbursed for ECF projects. These funds came from the €100m donated by the EU for employment creation support in 2009.

Davies said the balance due to projects was R508.8m. "There are 31 projects that are in progress and will be completed once funds have been received from the National Treasury," Davies said in his reply.

Macpherson said he had received a lot of complaints from companies that were not getting the funds that they had been promised. They had made plans and investments on the basis of these promises. He said he received Masemula’s letter to beneficiaries from one of the complainants.