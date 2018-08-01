Despite the spectre of political killings still looming large‚ it could take another month for the keenly awaited Moerane Commission report to be made public.

The findings of the commission into political killings — which have ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and turned the province into killing fields reminiscent of the 1980s — are still being considered by political principals in the province.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu‚ who received the Moerane Commission of Inquiry report into political killings in the province in June‚ handed it over to the provincial legislature to process. Only after that will it be tabled before the premier’s portfolio committee.

Once the report has been tabled before the committee‚ it will handed back to Mchunu‚ albeit this time with recommendations attached. But the process doesn’t end there: Mchunu will then have 21 days to consider the portfolio committee’s recommendations before finally releasing the report to the public.

Mchunu’s spokesperson Thami Ngidi told TimesLIVE, however, that the premier wants to release the report earlier than required.

"He has sent it to the legislature‚ which also has 21 days to process it‚ and is planning to table it before the premier’s portfolio committee‚ which is likely to discuss it and send it back to him with recommendations. The premier will [then] consider it for 21 days. The premier has 42 days in total, but he does not want to use all of it. He wants to release it earlier than that as he has no intention of keeping it from the public."

Mchunu received the report from commission chair Advocate Marumo Moerane on June 12‚ and assured the public that its findings cannot be disputed by anybody and that it was now "our responsibility to ensure that recommendations are implemented".

Wonder Hlongwa‚ spokesperson for the provincial legislature‚ confirmed that it had received the report and that it is now being processed by the relevant portfolio committee. Nonhlanhla Khoza‚ who chairs the premier’s portfolio committee‚ said it is still to process the report‚ which will be done jointly with the community safety portfolio committee.

The commission‚ which cost taxpayers R15m‚ was set up by Mchunu to investigate a spate of killings in the province suspected to be politically motivated. It wrapped up its work in April. Its critics‚ including Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and the EFF‚ have called it a waste money.

During the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature‚ King Zwelithini questioned its establishment‚ arguing that intra-party killings were not politically motivated but acts of criminality. The EFF‚ which testified before the commission‚ also tore into its establishment‚ saying there were no political killings in the province but intra-party killings within the ANC, and that these were over resources.