Another Gupta ally jumps

30 July 2018 - 05:10 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Public enterprises director-general Richard Seleke, who was implicated in the tranche of leaked Gupta e-mails, is leaving his position at the department this week after reaching a settlement with the Presidency.

Seleke’s departure is another indication of how Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan — who after being fired as finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma became a fervent fighter against state capture — is cracking down on public servants who are said to be linked to the Guptas.

The Department of Public Enterprises and state-owned entities were used as vehicles to loot the country through the state-capture project.

In June 2017, the Sunday Times reported that six months before Seleke was appointed as director-general of the department in 2015, joining from the Free State provincial government, his CV was e-mailed to former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane.

