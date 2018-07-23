A total eclipse of the moon will be visible with the naked eye throughout SA on Friday night.

According to the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa (Assa)‚ it will be the longest lunar eclipse this century – and will last from 8.24pm to just after midnight.

The moon will start changing shape when it enters the shadow of the Earth at 8.24pm before it is fully eclipsed from 9.30pm to 11.13pm. The moon will be faintly lit by light that is refracted from the Earth’s atmosphere, which gives it a pale reddish colour.

"Near the eclipsed ‘blood moon’ on Friday will be the ‘red planet’ Mars‚ shining at its brightest since 2003 – our planet is overtaking Mars next week‚" the society said.

The eclipse will also be visible to most parts of Africa‚ Europe‚ the Middle East and eastern Asia.

If you miss the lunar show on Friday night‚ you will have to wait until May 16 2022 to see the next eclipse.

The Astronomical Society of SA will host public viewing events in Cape Town at the V& A Waterfront‚ in Johannesburg at the old observatory in Observatory and at Pearly Beach‚ near Hermanus.