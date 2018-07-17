National

Treasury split over legal action to suspend PIC chief Dan Matjila

17 July 2018 - 05:10 JANA MARAIS AND KARYN MAUGHAN
Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is opposing legal action to suspend Dan Matjila, the embattled CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), pitting him directly against his deputy, Mondli Gungubele.

The urgent application, brought by the United Democratic Movement (UDM), is to get a court order to prevent the PIC’s board from making any decisions on the suspension and/or disciplinary action against Matjila, giving these powers to Nene. The party also wants Nene, who in his responding affidavit described the allegations against the CEO as "uncorroborated hearsay evidence", to suspend Matjila with immediate effect.

Gungubele, who as deputy minister of finance chairs the PIC board, opted not to oppose the UDM’s application, saying in his affidavit that he "cannot confidently state" that the PIC’s board "acted properly" when it dealt with the Matjila matter.

PIC CEO’s political support crumbling

Chairman and deputy finance minister Gungubele will not oppose UDM bid to remove Matjila
National
4 days ago

PIC says critics should focus on stellar returns

The PIC, Africa’s largest asset manager, has funds under management of about R2.1-trillion
National
12 days ago

Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele keeps close tabs on PIC CEO Dan Matjila

Board holds lengthy meeting at which it is put under pressure to explain how and why it cleared Matjila of allegations of wrongdoing in September
National
22 days ago

