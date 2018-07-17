Treasury split over legal action to suspend PIC chief Dan Matjila

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is opposing legal action to suspend Dan Matjila, the embattled CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), pitting him directly against his deputy, Mondli Gungubele.

The urgent application, brought by the United Democratic Movement (UDM), is to get a court order to prevent the PIC’s board from making any decisions on the suspension and/or disciplinary action against Matjila, giving these powers to Nene. The party also wants Nene, who in his responding affidavit described the allegations against the CEO as "uncorroborated hearsay evidence", to suspend Matjila with immediate effect.

Gungubele, who as deputy minister of finance chairs the PIC board, opted not to oppose the UDM’s application, saying in his affidavit that he "cannot confidently state" that the PIC’s board "acted properly" when it dealt with the Matjila matter.

