National

Richards Bay Minerals workers return after violence closes KZN plant

17 July 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Richards Bay terminal. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Richards Bay terminal. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay Minerals in KwaZulu-Natal says workers are reporting for duty after violence and protests that started more than a week ago shut operations.

The mineral sands operation has been closed since Friday as a result of violent service delivery protests in which a security guard was killed.

"Following a significant improvement in the security situation, employees are returning to work today and we will safely ramp up operations over the next few days," the company said in response to questions.

The Rio Tinto unit suspended operations after employees of a contractor company blocked access to the site.

A security officer was killed amid violence and an illegal strike, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said on Sunday in a statement.

Safety priority

Richards Bay Minerals made up half of the mining sector by value of output in KwaZulu-Natal, said a Rio Tinto spokesperson.

"Due to the escalation in activity around the blockades on the access roads, staff were sent home on Friday.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our people," the spokesperson said.

Mzi Zakwe, the regional secretary for the National Union of Mineworkers, said 900 members of the union were on forced leave because of the violence, which he said was rooted in grievances between the company and contractors.

The ANC’s provincial task team co-ordinator, Sihle Zikalala, said on Monday the unrest had to come to an end.

Zikalala said Mchunu, community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda and Zikalala himself had been in back-to-back meetings with Richards Bay Minerals management, contractors, traditional leaders and employee and community representatives.

Bloomberg and Reuters

DA wants urgent meeting as more suspicious packages found in KZN

After incendiary devices in a number of shops, the DA wants to speak to the police; the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State unit has taken over the ...
National
6 days ago

KZN mayor and two alleged accomplices arrested in Hawks’ raid

The mayor‚ a councillor and an alleged hit man are being charges with conspiracy to commit murder as the province is beset by political killings
National
1 month ago

Hordes descend on rural KZN village in search of gold

Police are trying to stop people entering the quarry, after ‘gold’ was discovered there by road workers last week
National
1 month ago

Ramaphosa and ministers meet to tackle political killings in KwaZulu-Natal

‘The security cluster has been instructed by the president to solve all high-profile cases and KwaZulu-Natal political killings’
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Treasury split over action on PIC chief Dan ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa has short shrift for culprits in ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court due to hand down judgment in ...
National
4.
Richards Bay Minerals workers return after ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.