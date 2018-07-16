National

Heated dispute with Herman Mashaba leads to hasty departure of city’s marketing head

16 July 2018 - 08:15 Caiphus Kgosana and Zimasa Matiwane
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN
A heated disagreement between Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and the city’s head of communications and marketing has led to a hasty departure of the latter and threats of court action.

In a series of terse e-mail exchanges seen by Times Select‚ Mashaba accuses Makhudu Sefara‚ who resigned two weeks ago‚ and officials in his department of trying to sabotage the administration for an alleged failure to secure paid advertising space on Joburg-based community radio stations to carry the state of the city address live.

In the e-mails, Mashaba complains that he was contacted by two community radio stations that asked why the city had not contracted them to broadcast the address.

In his response‚ Sefara pointed out that the radio stations could not be contracted because they were not compliant with the city’s procurement processes‚ before telling Mashaba to butt out of procurement matters.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select. 

City Power in drive to plug R1.2bn gap

Unpaid electricity tariffs total R3bn, greater focus on business clients
Companies
11 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA’s low-profile premier candidates

The DA finds itself in a situation where beggars must be choosers, and for obvious reasons, Gauteng and the Western Cape are the most important
Opinion
12 days ago

HERMAN MASHABA: Fixing Joburg’s historic mess: a response to Ferial Haffajee

The euphoria of finally being able to deliver real change to Joburg’s people turned to horror when we saw the huge problems we have to fix, writes ...
Opinion
26 days ago

