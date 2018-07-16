In his letter to Ramaphosa last month‚ Holomisa stated: "Mr President‚ these companies and individuals have links — past and present‚ directly and indirectly — with the PIC. It makes for uncomfortable reading when one considers the possibility of a very complicated and opaque scheme that will put at risk the Government Employees Pension Fund."

Holomisa said "possible corruption" at the PIC could make alleged "state capture" graft "look like chump change".

He further suggested "front companies" seemed to have been created with the aim of getting into business with the PIC.

He called on Ramaphosa to widen the terms of reference of Justice Raymond Zondo’s inquiry into state capture to investigate the PIC‚ saying it should be done urgently before "the paper trail is shredded in dark back rooms."

Holomisa has now been ordered to "cease and desist from making or repeating any allegations (whether orally or in writing) against [Lebashe and its co-applicants] and/or from defaming or injuring them in their dignity‚ in any further publications or broadcasts in any form‚ including but not limited to internet posts‚ articles‚ letters‚ media interviews‚ Twitter and other social media posts and the like‚ which are the same as‚ or similar to‚ or which negatively reflect upon the applicants (or any of them) arising from or based on‚ any of the allegations or statements appearing in the letter dated 26 June 2018 addressed by [Holomisa] to the President."