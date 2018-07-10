Supreme Court of Appeal overturns high court ruling on Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi

The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria which struck deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, commercial crimes unit head for the National Prosecuting Authority, from the roll of advocates.

The ruling in effect means both remain on the roll.

The General Council of the Bar had brought an application to have Jiba, Mrwebi and Sibongile Mzinyathi struck from the roll for how they handled three highly political cases.

These included the NPA’s decision to drop corruption charges against the former head of the crime intelligence division‚ Richard Mdluli.

Only Jiba and Mrwebi were struck from the roll in 2016.

Jiba took the matter on appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which upheld her appeal.

A part of the original order was set aside on Tuesday and replaced with: "The application for the striking of the roll of Ms Jiba and Mr Mrwebi is dismissed with no order as to costs, however as regards Mr Mrwebi he is suspended as an advocate for a period of six months from the date of this order (September 15 2016)."