A suspect device was discovered in an underground parking lot in the Pavilion shopping centre in Durban‚ forcing a partial evacuation of the structure on Monday morning.

This is the latest in a string of discoveries of suspicious devices in recent days. Several of them have caused fires.

TimesLIVE was on the scene of the latest device discovery on Monday.

Police and bomb technicians had cordoned off the parking structure after a manager noticed a device with wires protruding from it, in one of the corners.

Police sources confirmed the discovery of the device‚ which was found near the mall’s food court and gym.

No arrests have been made in connection with a string of bombings across Durban that have targeted Woolworths outlets over the past several days.

On Monday‚ police spokeswoman Capt Nqobile Gwala said investigations were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

Explosive devices were planted and detonated on the fringes of the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday night.

On Thursday last week two similar devices‚ one planted in the Woolworths Gateway outlet and the other in the retailer’s Pavilion store‚ were detonated‚ causing fires.

The Gateway outlet was evacuated on Saturday when a pipe bomb was found and later defused by bomb technicians.

The investigation will centre on careful examination of the devices‚ and close scrutiny of CCTV footage from the malls.