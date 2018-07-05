National

Mosque attacker was outpatient at Cape Town psychiatric institution

Nur Arawal stabbed two people to death and injured several more in the mosque before police shot him dead

05 July 2018 - 12:27 Naledi Shange
Muslims gather outside Malmesbury mosque, where three men were killed. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The knife-wielding suspect in the deadly attack at a Cape Town mosque was an outpatient at a psychiatric institution‚ the Hawks said on Thursday.

"The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Nur Arawal‚" Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

"[He] was an outpatient at Bellville’s Karl Bremer Psychiatric Hospital [from] 2013 until recently‚" he added.

Mulaudzi said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was investigating the circumstances around Arawal’s death. He was alleged to have stabbed to death two people and injured several others in a Cape Town mosque in June.

Police reportedly shot Arawal dead as he charged at them with a knife when they arrived at the scene. At the time‚ police spokesperson Lt-Col André Traut said police had to persuade the attacker to hand himself over.

"He ignored the calls and tried to attack police. He was shot and killed in the process‚" Traut said.

There was no initial indication that the attack was in any way linked to an attack on a mosque in Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ in May. One man was killed in the Durban incident and two others were critically injured, after three men stormed the building shortly after afternoon prayers.

