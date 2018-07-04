New banknotes to be launched to commemorate Madiba’s 100th birthday
The new series of banknotes and R5 coin designed to celebrate milestones of former president Nelson Mandela’s life will go into circulation Friday July 13 2018.
"Every commemorative banknote and the R5 coin tells a story of Madiba from a milestone chapter in his life‚ from his humble beginnings in Mvezo‚ to his pursuit of justice in Soweto‚ to his courage on being captured at Howick‚ to his perseverance on Robben Island‚ to the sense of community he showed at his inauguration at the Union Buildings‚" the South African Reserve Bank said in a media statement on Tuesday.
The new currency denomination programme includes a TV commercial, and tips on how to spot counterfeit banknotes and coins.
Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday inpiration
How to spot a counterfeit note
The new banknotes and coins will go into circulation "only from commercial banks" to celebrate the centenary birthday of Madiba.
• The R10 note is inspired by the hills of the Eastern Cape‚ featuring Madiba’s birthplace of Mvezo.
• The R20 note features Mandela’s home in Soweto.
• The R50 note depicts the site where Madiba was captured after 17 months in hiding near Howick‚ KwaZulu-Natal.
• The R100 note shows Robben Island where Madiba was incarcerated for 18 of his 27 years in prison.
• The R200 note is inspired by Madiba’s presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
• The R5 coin features a portrait of Madiba.
"This is a proud moment for the Bank and, indeed, for our country‚" said Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. "It is the first time in the history of the Bank that we [have issued] a series of commemorative banknotes‚ and there is no more fitting an occasion than the 100th birthday of Madiba."
The current banknotes and R5 coin will remain in circulation alongside the new ones.
