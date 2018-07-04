New banknotes to be launched to commemorate Madiba’s 100th birthday

The new series of banknotes and R5 coin designed to celebrate milestones of former president Nelson Mandela’s life will go into circulation Friday July 13 2018.

"Every commemorative banknote and the R5 coin tells a story of Madiba from a milestone chapter in his life‚ from his humble beginnings in Mvezo‚ to his pursuit of justice in Soweto‚ to his courage on being captured at Howick‚ to his perseverance on Robben Island‚ to the sense of community he showed at his inauguration at the Union Buildings‚" the South African Reserve Bank said in a media statement on Tuesday.

The new currency denomination programme includes a TV commercial, and tips on how to spot counterfeit banknotes and coins.

Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday inpiration