DA raises concern on watchdog’s former employee

The DA has raised concern that a law firm said to be controlled by a former employee of the Competition Commission is benefiting handsomely and disproportionately from the commission’s coffers.

The Competition Commission is a key statutory body mandated to investigate, control and evaluate restrictive business practices, abuse of dominant positions and mergers in order to achieve equity and efficiency in the economy.

In a written question in Parliament to Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, DA MP Michael Cardo asked for the number and names of law firms the commission had briefed regarding cartel cases since January 1 2017.

Patel stated Ndzabandzaba Attorneys had dealt with seven cases at a cost of R10.5m.

Mokwana Attorneys had handled three cases costing the commission just over R1m. Morare Thobejane had handled five case costing close to R1.1m; Mogaswa Incorporated Attorneys had been briefed on three cases, costing the commission slightly more than R1.2m; while Le Roux & Du Plessis Attorneys had one case, with the Competition Commission having to pay just over R1.6m.

Various other companies had pocketed between R83,000 and slightly more than R567,000 after handling Competition Commission cases.

"The fact that Ndzabandzaba Attorneys is benefiting so handsomely and disproportionately from the Competition Commission’s coffers does raise eyebrows, given that the company’s principal partner, Anthony Ndzabandzaba, used to work at the Competition Commission," said Cardo.

"I will be submitting further parliamentary questions."

Ndzabandzaba could not be reached for comment.