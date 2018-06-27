National

STATE CAPTURE

Bantu Holomisa demands probe into PIC dealings

27 June 2018 - 05:07 Theto Mahlakoane
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
United Democratic Movement (UDM) president Bantu Holomisa has written an explosive letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing prominent business people of being involved in large-scale corruption at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

This is the third letter Holomisa has written to Ramaphosa on the alleged corruption at the fund manager of the Government Employees Pension Fund.

The document, published on the UDM’s website, details how prominent individuals, some with strong links to the government and the ANC, had allegedly unscrupulously received billions of rand in funding from the PIC.

Several of the transactions involved associated black economic empowerment groups that the PIC has funded. Among those named was the prospective empowerment partner of EOH, Lebashe Investment Holdings.

The news was another blow to EOH’s share price, which ended the day 5,7% down. The share has lost 78% of its value over the past year, weighed down by questions over its integrity and poor results.

Prominent businesses

The companies Holomisa wants probed are linked to prominent businesses, some of which are listed on the JSE.

"Mr President, these companies and individuals have links — past and present, directly and indirectly — with the PIC. It makes for uncomfortable reading when one considers the possibility of a very complicated and opaque scheme that will put at risk the Government Employees Pension Fund," he said.

Holomisa suggested "front companies" seemed to have been created with the aim of getting into business with the PIC. He called on the president to broaden the terms of reference of the state capture inquiry to investigate the PIC, saying it should be done urgently before "the paper trail is shredded in dark back rooms".

Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko acknowledged receipt of Holomisa’s letter and said the president’s office had written to the Zondo commission to inquire whether the PIC would be part of the inquiry.

"We’ve written to the secretary [of the inquiry] to understand their position [on] the terms of reference of the inquiry. The public protector has already referred issues relating to the PIC to the commission," Diko said on Tuesday.

PIC CEO Dan Matjila has also been under the spotlight after it emerged that the board had cleared him of corruption allegations after only a cursory investigation. Matjila has denied allegations of wrongdoing.

Holomisa has filed court papers demanding that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene suspends Matjila ahead of a disciplinary process.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

