National

‘Patch and pray’ is no solution to maintenance failure, engineering expert says

Kevin Wall told the Water Institute of SA that limited resources‚ public-sector restructuring and inefficiency have led to extreme pressure on infrastructure

25 June 2018 - 16:59 Susan Segar
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Infrastructure maintenance has been on the slide for the last dozen years, and it is not getting any better.

This was the solemn warning on Monday by Kevin Wall‚ who was the lead researcher in the 2006‚ 2011 and 2017 South African Institution of Civil Engineering infrastructure report cards.

Speaking at the Water Institute of Southern Africa conference in Cape Town‚ Wall said: "We cannot afford to build only to permit decay. We want to move from a situation of ‘patch and pray’ to one of ‘find and fix’. Maintenance is crucial."

He said a combination of limited resources‚ public-sector restructuring‚ inefficiency‚ skill shortages and "less than optimum governance"‚ had led to "extreme pressure on the condition of the public infrastructure asset base".

Wall added: "It is of concern that the water and sanitation fixed infrastructure of the country appears to be stuck in a condition that is at best ‘satisfactory for now’ … [and] ‘at worst‚ unfit for purpose’.

"But it is mostly at risk of failure‚ [where the] infrastructure is not coping with demand and is poorly maintained. It is likely that the public will be subjected to severe inconvenience and even danger without prompt action."

Wall said one of the main motivations for preparing the report cards was to lobby the government to focus on the importance of maintaining infrastructure.

"The current replacement cost of [government] infrastructure‚ excluding that owned by state-owned enterprises‚ is immense. The replacement cost of water and sanitation infrastructure alone would be of the order of R1‚400bn — or half of national GDP‚" he said.

"If the government spends its maintenance budget on fixing infrastructure only after it has already broken down‚ then it’s effectively throwing away a large proportion of that budget‚ funds that could rather have been used elsewhere. If infrastructure is not looked after‚ the people who suffer the most are the poor."

• Information supplied by the Water Institute of Southern Africa

Dams feeding City of Cape Town rise to nearly 38% full

The latest statistics show a healthy increase in both Cape Town’s catchment dams and others in the province
National
7 days ago

Minister Gugile Nkwinti plans clean-up at water and sanitation department

Nkwinti says he inherited a ‘bankrupt and dysfunctional’ mess from predecessor, Nomvula Mokonyane
National
2 hours ago

Dams that supply Cape Town now up to 42% full

Western Cape minister of Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell urges the public not to be complacent ...
National
2 hours ago

ROB DAVIES: SA’s special economic zones should attract investors

The spread of economic opportunities will benefit all South Africans, writes Rob Davies, and industrial centres, reduced taxes and top-notch ...
Opinion
11 hours ago

SA has to wake up to digital reality

Telkom CEO pleads with Pretoria for more urgency on spectrum
Business
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
‘Patch and pray’ is no solution to maintenance ...
National
2.
Dams that supply Cape Town now up to 42% full
National / Health
3.
Minister Gugile Nkwinti plans clean-up at water ...
National / Health
4.
Metro Police will impound illegal and unsafe ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.