The Constitutional Court rules voters should know who funds political parties

A Constitutional Court ruling that voters have the right to know who funds political parties will change SA’s political system for the better, lobby group My Vote Counts says.

On Thursday, the Court confirmed an earlier ruling by the High Court in Cape Town ordering Parliament to amend certain parts of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) to allow for the disclosure of private political party funding information.

The High Court gave Parliament 18 months to correct the inconsistencies in Paia. However, because the High Court order concerned the constitutional validity of an act of Parliament, the order had no force until it had been confirmed by the Constitutional Court. The justice minister was the only opposing party in the matter, brought by My Vote Counts.

Reading the judgment on Thursday, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said it was imperative for the public, voters and the media to have to access to such information: "It is declared that information on the private funding of political parties and independent candidates is essential for the effective exercise of the right to make political choices and to participate in elections."

Information on private funding of political parties and independent candidates must be recorded, preserved and made accessible, he said.

The court ordered that the justice minister pay the legal costs of My Vote Counts, whose spokesperson, Sheilan Clarke, said the organisation was "incredibly happy with the judgment as this means our political system will now change".

"We have put in a great amount of effort to get to this point and we are pleased that this will allow for greater transparency on how political parties operate. This historic judgment will allow the South African electorate to have additional information when deciding on who to vote for in our elections. Our democracy will gain so much from this ruling so much so that our democracy will be strengthened."