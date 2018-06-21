The Constitutional Court rules voters should know who funds political parties
In a case brought by My Vote Counts, the Chief Justice says it is imperative that voters and the media have access to the information to make ‘the right political choices’
A Constitutional Court ruling that voters have the right to know who funds political parties will change SA’s political system for the better, lobby group My Vote Counts says.
On Thursday, the Court confirmed an earlier ruling by the High Court in Cape Town ordering Parliament to amend certain parts of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) to allow for the disclosure of private political party funding information.
The High Court gave Parliament 18 months to correct the inconsistencies in Paia. However, because the High Court order concerned the constitutional validity of an act of Parliament, the order had no force until it had been confirmed by the Constitutional Court. The justice minister was the only opposing party in the matter, brought by My Vote Counts.
Reading the judgment on Thursday, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said it was imperative for the public, voters and the media to have to access to such information: "It is declared that information on the private funding of political parties and independent candidates is essential for the effective exercise of the right to make political choices and to participate in elections."
Information on private funding of political parties and independent candidates must be recorded, preserved and made accessible, he said.
The court ordered that the justice minister pay the legal costs of My Vote Counts, whose spokesperson, Sheilan Clarke, said the organisation was "incredibly happy with the judgment as this means our political system will now change".
"We have put in a great amount of effort to get to this point and we are pleased that this will allow for greater transparency on how political parties operate. This historic judgment will allow the South African electorate to have additional information when deciding on who to vote for in our elections. Our democracy will gain so much from this ruling so much so that our democracy will be strengthened."
Civil-society organisations have long called for Parliament to enact legislation regulating party funding, in line with African Union, UN and other transparency anti-corruption codes SA has ratified. They have argued that the lack of regulation provided opportunity for unethical and dishonest donors to peddle influence in policy formulation and to meddle in politics.
Party funding bill
In a separate but related process, earlier in 2018 the National Assembly approved the Draft Political Party Funding Bill and referred it to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for consideration.
The draft bill provides for the establishment of two funds to be run by the Electoral Commission of SA, for political parties, but does not cover municipal government. A represented political parties fund will cater for political parties represented in Parliament and provincial legislatures with money appropriated by Parliament; a multi-party democracy fund would accept funds from private sources for political parties that are represented in Parliament and provincial legislatures.
The bill also includes a ban on donations from foreign sources and a requirement for parties to disclose all donations above a R100,000 threshold.
My Vote Counts, called for a number of amendments to the bill. It said, among other things, the local government sphere must be included to receive funding from the multi-party democracy fund; the allocation formula of the fund should be changed so that 50% is distributed proportionally and 50% equitably; and to not allow donors who donate to the fund to retain anonymity.
The Right2Know campaign called for a clause to be included banning donors from doing business with the state, which it said this was one of the biggest drivers of corruption.
