Bantu Holomisa files suit demanding suspension of PIC’s Dan Matjila

Matjila is alleged to have asked a company in which the PIC had invested to pay off Louw’s alleged R300,000 debt.

"The most important aspect relating to the allegations against the CEO is his involvement in the usage of PIC funds to promote the business interests of a person with whom he is alleged to be in a romantic relationship," said Holomisa.

Matjila is also accused of suspending employees he suspects of leaking information and co-operating with the police.

"It is completely unacceptable that a person who has a questionable financial integrity should remain effectively in control of such an organisation."

PIC spokesman Deon Botha said the PIC had not seen the affidavit, only a letter from UDM lawyer Eric Mabuza. "When the affidavit is received it will be shared with our board and our legal division" to decide on the next steps, he said.

