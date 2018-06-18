National

FINANCIAL INTEGRITY

Bantu Holomisa files suit demanding suspension of PIC’s Dan Matjila

The UDM leader is calling for an independent investigation after claims that the PIC board doctored documents to exonerate Matjila

18 June 2018 - 05:09 Sunita Menon
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Leader of the opposition United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa has filed court papers demanding that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene immediately suspend Public Investment Corporation (PIC) head Dan Matjila ahead of a disciplinary process.

While Nene previously said the PIC board should investigate Matjila, according to the affidavit filed with the High Court in Pretoria Holomisa is calling for an independent investigation after claims that the board doctored documents to exonerate him of wrongdoing in an alleged payment to a company belonging to reputed girlfriend Pretty Louw.

"The CEO is able to manipulate the investigation into allegations of misconduct against him for as long as he remains in his position," reads the affidavit. It claims board minutes were altered to clear Matjila.

Matjila is alleged to have asked a company in which the PIC had invested to pay off Louw’s alleged R300,000 debt.

"The most important aspect relating to the allegations against the CEO is his involvement in the usage of PIC funds to promote the business interests of a person with whom he is alleged to be in a romantic relationship," said Holomisa.

Matjila is also accused of suspending employees he suspects of leaking information and co-operating with the police.

"It is completely unacceptable that a person who has a questionable financial integrity should remain effectively in control of such an organisation."

PIC spokesman Deon Botha said the PIC had not seen the affidavit, only a letter from UDM lawyer Eric Mabuza. "When the affidavit is received it will be shared with our board and our legal division" to decide on the next steps, he said.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Nhlanhla Nene unfazed by UDM’s court threat over PIC’s Dan Matjila

‘That’s not how we operate. We don’t act on the basis of just letters, we act on the basis of evidence and the situation at ...
National
12 days ago

Matjila under scrutiny as Gungubele readies to chair his first PIC AGM

Mondli Gungubele, the recently appointed chairman of the Public Investment Corporation, says he will leave no stone unturned when he gets his first ...
Business
15 days ago

Dan Matjila is staying put as CEO, says PIC

Speculation about Matjila’s future has been mounting since Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s request for report
National
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bantu Holomisa files suit demanding suspension of ...
National
2.
Why Cyril Ramaphosa’s spy agency review rings ...
National
3.
Nhlanhla Nene reappoints Mark Kingon as acting ...
National
4.
Relief at UCT as law faculty retains its LLB ...
National / Education

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.