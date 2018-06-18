FINANCIAL INTEGRITY
Bantu Holomisa files suit demanding suspension of PIC’s Dan Matjila
The UDM leader is calling for an independent investigation after claims that the PIC board doctored documents to exonerate Matjila
Leader of the opposition United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa has filed court papers demanding that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene immediately suspend Public Investment Corporation (PIC) head Dan Matjila ahead of a disciplinary process.
While Nene previously said the PIC board should investigate Matjila, according to the affidavit filed with the High Court in Pretoria Holomisa is calling for an independent investigation after claims that the board doctored documents to exonerate him of wrongdoing in an alleged payment to a company belonging to reputed girlfriend Pretty Louw.
"The CEO is able to manipulate the investigation into allegations of misconduct against him for as long as he remains in his position," reads the affidavit. It claims board minutes were altered to clear Matjila.
Matjila is alleged to have asked a company in which the PIC had invested to pay off Louw’s alleged R300,000 debt.
"The most important aspect relating to the allegations against the CEO is his involvement in the usage of PIC funds to promote the business interests of a person with whom he is alleged to be in a romantic relationship," said Holomisa.
Matjila is also accused of suspending employees he suspects of leaking information and co-operating with the police.
"It is completely unacceptable that a person who has a questionable financial integrity should remain effectively in control of such an organisation."
PIC spokesman Deon Botha said the PIC had not seen the affidavit, only a letter from UDM lawyer Eric Mabuza. "When the affidavit is received it will be shared with our board and our legal division" to decide on the next steps, he said.
