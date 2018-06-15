Mayihlome Tshwete resigns as home affairs department spokesperson

The Department of Home Affairs announced the resignation of its spokesperson and head of communications, Mayihlome Tshwete, on Friday.

Tshwete, who served as Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s spokesperson, will leave the department at the end of June.

Director-general Mkuseli Apleni said Tshwete had served the department with diligence and played a crucial role in shaping public perspectives about the work of the department.

"I wish to thank Mr Tshwete for his contribution to the efforts to continually create awareness and inform the public about the programmes and policies of the Department of Home Affairs. We wish him all the best and success in his new endeavours," Apleni said.