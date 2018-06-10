Lawyers demand R4.5m 'fee' for Luthuli House deal by Zweli Mkhize

Former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize has been drawn into a legal scrap over an alleged R4.5-million kickback for helping an oil company get a huge loan from the Public Investment Corporation.

A Johannesburg law firm has named Mkhize in a legal claim against Afric Oil, which describes itself as South Africa's "first BEE fuel distribution company".

In a letter dated October 2017 and seen by the Sunday Times, the law firm claims to be acting for Zonkizizwe Investments, which it says is "wholly owned by the ANC".

The letter claims that at a meeting at Luthuli House "sometime in early June 2016" a loan application to the PIC "was extensively discussed and the TG agreed to promote Afric Oil's projects, including providing support for the facilitation of the PIC loan".

The meeting came after an initial loan application had been rejected by the government pension fund manager, the letter says.

It further claims that it was agreed that "due to the sensitive nature of the matter, no capital-raising agreement should be concluded between Afric Oil and Zonkizizwe and that the parties should rely on the verbal undertakings".

