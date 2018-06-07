Cash-in-transit heists a worry for Sassa as it considers cash payments

The surge in cash heists is one more factor the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has to consider as it seeks to discourage grants beneficiaries from opting for cash payments.

In the past, high transaction costs have been the agency’s main worry, but the recent rise in cash-in-transit robberies across SA has forced Sassa to further discourage cash payments. The agency says it will enlist the military to help deliver cash to about 700,000 beneficiaries in far-flung rural areas.

"In such a case, we will consider extreme measures to locate them, such as asking institutions or individuals to assist to bring services to those people," Sassa acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu told Parliament’s social development portfolio committee on Wednesday.

"We will even consider the extreme measure of using the SANDF [South African National Defence Force] to pay [cash] grants in remote areas," he said.

The agency was also working closely with traditional leaders in a bid to locate beneficiaries in rural areas.

Sassa says it remains confident of ending its controversial association with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) before September.

CPS currently administers the cash payments of social grants to 2.5-million beneficiaries. SA has about 17-million grant beneficiaries.