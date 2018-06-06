Metrobus warns of further disruptions

Metrobus has been struggling since Tuesday to transport thousands of commuters in the city due to a strike by the Democratic Municipal & Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa).

Four buses were stoned and two drivers were injured in the Johannesburg CBD when the strike started on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning five windows of a bus were broken after it was stoned en route to Gandhi Square after departing from the Roodepoort depot. No one was injured.

Negotiations deadlocked on Wednesday‚ but will resume on Thursday at 8am.