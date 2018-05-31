Denials abound after Waterfall Investment and City of Joburg employees arrested for water theft

The suspects appeared at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court where they were charged with fraud and corruption, and they were granted bail of R5,000 each. They are expected to appear in court again on the July 19.

An investigation by the Johannesburg’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services Unit (GFIS) and Operation Buya Mthetho, showed that the Waterfall Investment Company had allegedly obtained water meters illegally from Abrahams and then used them during construction at Waterfall City. The meters used were not registered on the city’s billing system.

"Instead of applying for [a] bulk water meter which can cost up to R140,000, Waterfall Investment Company allegedly colluded with Abrahams to obtain the meter and continue with the development," Mashaba said.

The Operation Buya Mthetho team has been conducting an audit of all the water meters installed at Waterfall City and wanted to establish exactly how much water the Waterfall Investment Company used.

The CEO of the Waterfall Investment Company, Willie Vos, failed to answer questions posed to him this week and numerous attempts to interview him were unsuccessful.

On Thursday, Attacq — a JSE-listed property company that owns Mall of Africa and various other assets in the precinct — denied any allegations against its conduct.

"Attacq further states that it is in possession of all paperwork and invoicing in relation to its water connections and consumption and welcomes the opportunity to share the documentation with the relevant authorities," the comapny said.

Melt Hamman, interim CEO of Attacq said: "We would like to place on record that none of our staff have been arrested. We are also aware of reference made to an amount of R8.2m which was collected with regards to water meters and would like to confirm that Attacq is not a party to this payment."

Jessica Hofmeyr, a spokesperson for Century also denied the group had been involved in the illegal procurement of water.

She said Waterfall was broken up into sections that included commercial, retail, residential free-standing homes and residential sectional title. Century was responsible for free-standing homes.

"Every developer is then responsible for their own water connection, thus deal with council directly," she said. "Thus I can confirm that all of Century Property Developments estates are 100% legal and we have not received a letter from council regarding anything illegal.

Mashaba said it was unfortunate that some developers had found ways to engage in irregular practices that sought to circumvent due process, and ended with "massive revenue leakages for the city".

The city loses between R5bn and R8bn annually due to revenue leakages and accounts being deleted off of the billing system