MPs try new route to free Icasa of chairman

The parliamentary process to remove convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga from his post as chairman of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has stalled after he pointed out that he would appeal against his conviction.

Mohlaloga was convicted of fraud and money laundering in January, rendering him unfit to continue as an Icasa councillor.

The portfolio committee on communications, which had earlier recommended to the minister that he be fired, said on Tuesday that it would now recommend that Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane suspend him instead.

"Literally nothing has happened for [nearly] six months while Mohlaloga has been getting a massive salary paid by taxpayers and making public appearances at panel discussions and talks," said independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira.

"With the fraud-convicted Rubben still chairperson of the country’s regulator, it signals to South Africans that not only are there little or no consequences for corruption but it also damages Icasa’s reputation and credibility," Ferreira said.

Mohlaloga was convicted soon after his appointment was approved by former president Jacob Zuma.

Mohlaloga and three others defrauded the Land Bank to the tune of R6m in 2008, when he was chairman of Parliament’s agriculture portfolio committee.

The Icasa act prohibits anyone convicted of fraud from serving as a councillor.

Ferreira said that while Parliament was uncertain about the best way to deal with Mohlaloga, as he was likely to appeal against his sentence, the fact was that "he has been found guilty of fraud" and so should be removed from his post.

Mohlaloga has argued against his removal from office, saying he would appeal against his conviction and sentence.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za