Kate O’Regan likely to be replaced after objection by Moyane’s lawyer

Former Constitutional Court justice Kate O’Regan will probably be removed as chairwoman of the disciplinary inquiry into suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) boss Tom Moyane, a move that could further delay the stabilising and renewing of the state institution.

Moyane’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, turned his attention to O’Regan’s suitability for overseeing Moyane’s disciplinary inquiry after she informed him she was a board member of antigraft nonprofit organisation Corruption Watch.

The organisation has been agitating for Moyane to face criminal charges over his handling of a disciplinary case of his de facto second-in-command, Jonas Makwakwa.

Mabuza raised the objection to O’Regan after President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected attempts last week to have the state pay Moyane’s legal costs and the rules of engagement in the inquiry altered.

The back-and-forth between Moyane’s legal team and Ramaphosa has delayed the resumption of the inquiry.

Public confidence in SARS waned on Moyane’s watch, resulting in a R48bn gap in revenue collection.

Business Day understands that O’Regan is likely to be replaced as the chairwoman of the inquiry.

While the Presidency acknowledged that Mabuza had asked the former justice to recuse herself, it declined to comment further.

Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March for his handling of the Makwakwa matter and for allegedly misleading Parliament, making unauthorised bonus payments to executive members and instructing a SARS official not to co-operate with a KPMG inquiry.

The Financial Intelligence Centre had handed Moyane a report on suspicious and unusual transactions in Makwakwa’s personal bank account and that of his partner, Kelly-Ann Elskie, amounting to about R1.2m. Deposits into his account increased 152% from 2010 to 2016, but Makwakwa was cleared of all charges and allowed to return to work at SARS late in 2017.

Moyane had commissioned law firm Hogan Lovells to investigating the matter and told MPs and the public that the firm had cleared Makwakwa of all charges. However, the firm released a statement saying that it had not in fact investigated the transactions.

SARS is set to appear before Parliament’s standing finance committee on Wednesday, when it will once again be grilled on its handling of the Makwakwa matter.

Committee chairman Yunus Carrim said on Monday that the committee would discuss the Hogan Lovells report.

He said the committee invited Hogan Lovells previously to its meetings, and if the firm did attend on Wednesday, it would be allowed to have its say.

Further pressure is piling on Hogan Lovells, with House of Lords peer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain calling on British cabinet ministers on Monday to ensure that Hogan Lovells in the UK did not receive any further public sector contracts "until it at least apologises for its shameful and shameless" role in the SARS matter.

"The Solicitors Regulatory [sic] Authority [SRA] has now declared that Hogan Lovells SA is a ‘connected party’ to its UK firm and I therefore request that the SRA withdraws recognition from Hogan Lovells UK and suspends its UK senior partners from practising here for its scandalous activities in SA," he said, speaking in the House of Lords.

Hogan Lovells has denied any wrongdoing in the Makwakwa investigation.

marriann@businesslive.co.za