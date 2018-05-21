Tshwane qualifications furore could force DA to probe conduct of its members

The resignation of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga’s chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, has raised the possibility of the DA investigating whether anybody in the party deliberately acted untruthfully in the matter.

A furore erupted in the city following reports that Aucamp did not have the requisite qualifications for the senior position to which she was appointed in the city’s administration.

It was alleged she had lied about her qualifications and claimed to have a BTech degree when it later emerged that her highest qualification was matric.

Aucamp was placed on special leave last Wednesday and tendered her resignation on Thursday after she was asked to do so by Msimanga.

The ANC in the city has called on Msimanga to resign over the matter. The mayor was a member of the interviewing panel for the position.

DA federal council chairman James Selfe told Business Day on Friday that the issue of Aucamp’s appointment had two dimensions. One was to deal with the situation through the council, which came to a point last week.

"Marietha has resigned, which now opens up the possibility that we investigate whether there was anybody in the party, including herself, who deliberately acted in an untruthful way," Selfe said.

"And I have no doubt that in the fullness of time, once the dust has settled and when we are able to get the facts and the papers and the application form and the background checks, we will then be able to say what exactly should be investigated."

Based on a preliminary prima-facie basis and information available so far, the background checks would have been done by administrative personnel, Selfe said.

To the extent that Msimanga was part of the interviewing panel, he would have been provided with documentation which he would have assumed to have been corroborated by officials, " he said.

"Therefore I would have thought that he would not have been in a position to know the qualifications she wrote on her application form were anything less than the whole truth," Selfe said.

Aucamp said on Friday that it was no secret that she did not have a tertiary education.

She also denied that she had submitted a form which indicated that she possessed a BTech degree.

