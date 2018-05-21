President Cyril Ramaphosa is moving with speed to try to halt political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba‚ Justice Minister Michael Masutha‚ National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole are meeting in Durban on Monday to deal with the killings.

"The security cluster has been instructed by the president to solve all high-profile cases and KwaZulu-Natal political killings. A team of ministers … is convening a meeting on Monday in Durban in this regard‚" said Cele’s spokeswoman, Nonkululeko Phokane.

The meeting follows Ramaphosa’s visit on Tuesday last week to the home of slain ANC activist Musawenkosi "Maqatha" Mchunu, at KwaPata in Pietermaritzburg.

Mchunu was shot dead in his driveway on May 11. He had led several marches demanding that the Moses Mabhida regional conference be postponed‚ that the ANC regional executive committee be disbanded and that corruption in the municipalities under the uMgungundlovu district be investigated.

Ramaphosa said the province could not be allowed to be the "killing fields of SA".

Cele has also vowed to act on political killings and has promised extra police efforts and resources to curb the scourge.

One of the unsolved high-profile cases the team of ministers will look into is that of slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Phokane said a team of investigators had been appointed and are working on the Meyiwa case.

Meyiwa died aged 27 in a suspected botched robbery at the home of his girlfriend‚ pop singer Kelly Khumalo‚ in Vosloorus‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on October 26‚ 2014.

He was killed in the presence of Khumalo‚ her mother‚ her sister Zandi‚ Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala‚ Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, and Khumalo’s four-year-old son, Christian.

Four years later‚ police have yet to make an arrest in connection with the murder.