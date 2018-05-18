State Security Agency’s weaknesses need urgent attention, says minister

The State Security Agency (SSA) is wracked by systemic structural and governance weaknesses that require "urgent intervention", State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba admitted in her speech in Parliament on Friday.

These weaknesses had been identified in a probe conducted by the minister after she took over the department a few months ago.

She attributed the problem to the fact that the agency had been in a "perpetual state of transition".

The SSA has been criticised for its failures in governance and operational capacity, Letsatsi-Duba told MPs, and stronger controls over its financial management and the management of operational funds was necessary.

There was no place for "rogue elements" in the intelligence services, she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to appoint a review panel to assess the structure of the SSA and inquire into its systems and capacity.

The minister said the panel would be established swiftly and would consist of a team of no more than 10 experts in the field of intelligence restructuring, security governance, ICT development and organisational change management. It would include strategic thinkers.

The minister also said it was time for a review of the White Paper on Intelligence of 1995.

One of the most significant threats to national security, Letsatsi-Duba said, was the scourge of corruption, which ranged from individual petty theft and small-time bribery of officials in departments, municipalities, or ports of entry, to large-scale organised corruption in the form of state capture.

"The state security structures unfortunately seem not to have been spared from this scourge either, with recent allegations of irregular and unlawful conduct. We will have to confront these allegations head on, and hold the guilty parties responsible to the letter of the law, and take steps to recover monies not accounted for.

"We are clear that a prerequisite in the fight against corruption and state capture is for those structures charged with the responsibility of fighting corruption to be cleansed first in order for them to fulfil their responsibilities, without fear, favour or prejudice."