Banks and Sassa make progress in talks on social grant payments

South African banks have signed a memorandum of understanding with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on finding ways to better distribute welfare payments.

Banks have identified 8.2-million existing beneficiary accounts, of which 2.6-million were used to pay grants of R3.04bn in April, the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) said on Wednesday.

The agreement would assist in ensuring practical solutions were implemented using Sassa and banks’ infrastructure and resources, it said.