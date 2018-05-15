Bathabile Dlamini should not pay costs, lawyers argue

Bathabile Dlamini should not be personally liable for legal costs in the social grants case, say lawyers for the former social development minister.

Dlamini’s legal representatives said on Monday that since Judge Bernard Ngoepe had not found that Dlamini acted in bad faith in her dealings in the matter, she could not be made to pay the legal costs.

Dlamini had until Monday to respond to the scathing report by Ngoepe to help the Constitutional Court determine if she should be held personally liable for costs linked to the 2017 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) case.

Ngoepe found that Dlamini was a "less than satisfactory witness" who was evasive.

He also found that the controversial workstreams were appointed by Dlamini and had reported directly to her and she was aware of their actions, despite stating otherwise in court documents and testimony.

In a response to court filed on Monday, Dlamini’s lawyers said Ngoepe "did not make any finding that minister Dlamini acted in bad faith or in her own interests or maliciously or grossly negligent or improperly".

"In the absence of such findings there is no basis in fact or law mulcting minister Dlamini with costs in her personal capacity," they said.