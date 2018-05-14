Banks still have a key role in social grants plan

While controversial Bathabile Dlamini has been removed from the post of social development minister and a new CEO appointed at Sassa, the critical position of project manager remains with Zodwa Mvulane.

In a letter sent to Basa CEO Cas Coovadia last week, Mahlangu referred to the subsidy issue and informed Coovadia that "in the absence of a policy to subsidise banks, and in the absence of a procurement process, Sassa is not in a position to subsidise any bank account".

Mahlangu said that it had become apparent during engagement with individual banks that the Sassa-envisaged low-cost bank product or account would not be ready by April 1 2019. "Each bank was advised to market its existing low-cost bank products or accounts to beneficiaries who may want to choose receiving their grant benefits through a bank," said Mahlangu.

The banks believed to be in discussions are Barclays Africa, Nedbank, Standard Bank and FNB. But they have expressed reluctance to work with an industry-standardised product.

In addition to the critical subsidy issue, Mahlangu’s letter also referred to the need to clarify the process by which beneficiaries authorise Sassa to have their grants paid through their chosen method.

"Sassa is also looking at convenient ways of easing the process required for the provision of written authorisation where beneficiaries choose to receive their grants in their bank accounts," wrote Mahlangu.

In recent months nongovernmental organisation Black Sash has alleged that CPS has been using its position to encourage beneficiaries to select Grindrod, which is the bank that CPS uses.

Meanwhile, a recent letter to Mahlangu from Chris Newland, head of retail at Grindrod Bank, explains it had no choice in the matter of the R10 monthly fee it has levied on beneficiaries. The fee was levied despite Sassa and Grindrod agreeing to a monthly fee of only R6.91 as recently as March 15. Mahlangu said Grindrod was not entitled to levy the R10 fee and demanded it reimburse all beneficiaries who had been charged R10.

Newland told Mahlangu that the fee was set in conjunction with Net1, "as they play a significant role in the programme by providing the infrastructure and the technology to support the programme".

He said that Grindrod continues to receive only 50c per account per month and that the balance of the increased fee was paid to Net1 for its services.