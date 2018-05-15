National

Zwelakhe Ntshepe quits helm of arms maker Denel with immediate effect

CEO of aeronautics Michael Kgobe has been named acting group CEO in the interim

15 May 2018 - 11:23 Genevieve Quintal
Zwelakhe Ntshepe. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Zwelakhe Ntshepe has resigned as group CEO of Denel, the state-owned arms manufacturer, with immediate effect.

Denel said Ntshepe cited personal reasons in his resignation letter.

He has been at Denel for 20 years but held the position of group CEO for only six months, following a two-year period acting in the post.

The Denel board has appointed CEO of aeronautics Michael Kgobe as acting group CEO in the interim.

Recently appointed board chairwoman Monhla Hlahla thanked Ntshepe for the contribution he had made to the company over the years.

Denel has been facing financial problems and in 2017 admitted it was experiencing severe liquidity constraints, which had resulted in the delayed payment of workers’ salaries. It was also battling to pay suppliers.

In April, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appointed a new board of directors at the ailing company, as a first step to ensuring that good governance is restored and that the processes that had led to state capture are reversed.

Ntshepe’s resignation comes a month after revelations that Denel had given North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s son a R1.1m bursary to become a pilot.

Rapport newspaper reported at the time that the state-owned company had "bent the rules" to award the bursary.

Ntshepe‚ according to the newspaper‚ personally signed the contract.

The DA had also laid criminal charges against Ntshepe and Mahumapelo for alleged fraud and corruption in relation to this.

