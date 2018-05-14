National

David Mabuza goes to Moscow to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his re-election

14 May 2018 - 13:27 Naledi Shange
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

In a bid to strengthen SA’s ties with Russia‚ Deputy President David Mabuza is off to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin‚ the Presidency said on Monday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Deputy President David Mabuza as his special envoy to the Russian Federation‚" Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

"The deputy president will meet President Putin in Moscow [on Tuesday] to‚ among others‚ convey President Ramaphosa’s message of congratulation to Putin on his re-election in March, and his subsequent inauguration on May 7 as president of the Russian Federation."

Diko said Ramaphosa was looking forward to further strengthening the already existing political‚ economic and trade ties between SA and Russia.

"These relations are underpinned by the common values the two countries share with regard to respect for the rule of law in international relations‚ multilateralism‚ the central role of the UN in global governance‚ the primary role of the UN Security Council in the maintenance of global peace and security‚ the development of bilateral relations on the basis of equality‚ reciprocity‚ mutual benefit and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states‚" she added.

From July 25-27, Ramaphosa will host Putin and other heads of state of the Brazil‚ Russia‚ India‚ China and SA (Brics) bloc of nations at the 10th Brics summit in Sandton.

