National

DA to lay extortion and corruption charges against Mduduzi Manana

13 May 2018 - 12:01 Staff Writer
Former Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana (in green). Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE TIMES
Former Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana (in green). Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE TIMES

The Democratic Alliance will on Monday lay charges of extortion and corruption against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana.

This follows the release of a voice clip where Manana could be heard allegedly trying to extort his former domestic worker‚ Christine Wiro‚ who claims that he assaulted her.

In a statement‚ the DA said its shadow deputy minister of women‚ Terri Stander‚ spokesperson on community safety in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Michele Clarke and its gender chairperson in Gauteng‚ councillor Nazley Khan Sharif‚ would lay the charges at the Douglasdale police station at 10am.

"Manana clearly abused his privileged position and subjected Ms Wiro to financial pressure to avoid further prosecution. We welcome the South African Police Service and National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to continue pursuing the charges against him‚" the DA said in a statement.

The party said it was firmly opposed to gender-based violence and would fight to ensure that alleged woman abusers like Manana were jailed.

"He is not fit to serve as an MP as he has broken his oath of office and should not continue earning a salary paid by taxpayers."

Mduduzi Manana has not opened extortion case against former domestic worker, police say

The former deputy higher education minister threatened to open a case of extortion after Christine Wiro opened a case of intimidation‚ assault ...
National
2 days ago

DA to lay charges against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana

A recording of him offering money to his then domestic worker, who claims he pushed her when walking down some stairs, is ‘clearly ...
National
4 days ago

NPA refuses to let police drop assault charge against Mduduzi Manana

The ANC MP’s domestic worker says she tried to withdraw her complaint out of fear
National
4 days ago

Now Mduduzi Manana is suing his domestic worker for extortion

The former higher education deputy minister says the family of Catherine Wiro demanded that he give them R100,000
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DA to lay extortion and corruption charges ...
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa makes his move on defiant Supra ...
National
3.
KZN facing dire blood shortage
National / Health
4.
Two opposition party politicians killed in KZN
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.