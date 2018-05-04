A charitable and profitable initiative for the disabled

The experienced clothing sellers train new recruits to run a proper microbusinesses, and the latest batch of recruits come from Afrika Tikkun, a Diepsloot centre with a support group for parents with disabled children.

Flora Tshabalala has just started working with C2G to boost her income, since she relies on a disability grant to support her four-year-old son.

"These are good clothes from Edgars and Woolworths and in the first day they were almost finished [sold]. I generated more than expected, so I’m willing to buy again and I think I’ll make a lot of money," she says.

"I’m dependent on a grant to pay for my child’s hospital bills and for his special school, so I don’t see that money. Life is going to be easier now because of this extra money."

C2G grew out of Naidoo’s desire to do more good and the serendipitous misfortune of his golfing caddy. Naidoo had worked in telecoms for two decades when he started querying whether his life had enough meaning. Then one day he gave his caddy, Lucky, a pair of golf shoes, but Lucky was fired for arguing with the golfing master, who coveted the shoes.

Wracked with guilt, Naidoo gave Lucky some old clothes to sell to bring in some cash, but that was only a short-term solution, so Naidoo arranged for the pupils at his child’s school to also collect their families’ unwanted clothes. "What we didn’t realise was that we were going to get 4 tonnes of clothes," he says. "It was life changing for me." It’s been life changing for others too, starting with the former golf caddy and his wife, who work full time for the venture.

Schools and corporations — including Vodacom, FirstRand and Norton Rose Fulbright — that organise clothes collections are paid R5 for every resalable kilogram. That cash can be donated to whichever charity they prefer.

Another R2 a kilo goes to the nonprofit arm of C2G, called Life Link 24/7 Cares, to buy wheelchairs, support early learning centres and plant trees in the townships.

Occupational therapist Tammy Greyling manages that division, and most of the disabled clothing sorters are her patients. They earn the same rate as the able-bodied workers, and their wages help to pay for their care.

The presence of autistic, deaf and speech-impaired colleagues noticeably increases the productivity level all round, Naidoo says. "What we’ve discovered over the years is that abled-bodied people are more productive when working with people with disabilities, and people with disabilities are productive on their own.

"SA has a very high labour rate but a very low productivity rate, and there might be value in this untapped opportunity of an inclusive environment. We are putting a lot of emphasis on educating the companies we work with to allow more people with disabilities into their organisations."

The organisation almost came crashing down a few years ago by expanding too far geographically and trying to support too many activities. The final, near-fatal mistake was to relocate to larger premises on a farm, which proved unsuitable for the 22 disabled workers and too remote for the microbusinesswomen to reach. Greyling’s business acumen pared back Naidoo’s altruistic ambitions, refocused them on the business’s core elements and stabilised C2G in his house in Centurion. They have seen new growth since then.

The current bottleneck is a lack of space to sort out the clothing. That should change by the end of the year, because C2G has found an ecofriendly building to boost its capacity. Naidoo has leased land for the new site, but it will cost R500,000 to erect the building and make it accessible to the disabled. "The new facility will more than double the capacity to 20 tonnes a month so we can source more clothes, add new micro-businesses and employ more people to sort, clean and repair clothes," Naidoo says. "When we had to cut back we laid off some of our disabled people and they’re dying to get back to work.

"We’ll be able to provide employment for another 20 people with disabilities."