No load-shedding this year, says Eskom’s acting CE

There will be no load-shedding this year, Eskom acting CE Phakamani Hadebe said on Thursday.

There has been talk that controlled outages loom after reports that Eskom is facing coal shortages.

Eskom has conceded that several of its power stations do not have the required levels of coal stocks.

Hadebe said that six power plants currently had less than the required coal supplies, down from seven recently, and the company had raised R43bn to run its operations since January.

“I can tell you without any shadow of doubt that we are safe,” Hadebe said. “We are confident that we are on the right trajectory.”

Eskom appointed a new board of directors in January to resolve a leadership crisis. President Cyril Ramaphosa in February appointed former finance minister Pravin Gordhan as public enterprises minister, in charge of state companies such as Eskom.

The utility recently denied reports that it was doubling the price it paid the Optimum colliery for coal, but admitted it was allowing Optimum to halve deliveries to Eskom.

In a positive development for the cash-strapped utility, it won a reprieve from rating agency Fitch on Thursday.

Reuters, with BusinessLIVE