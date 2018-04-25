National

NPA head says losing more prosecutors ‘catastrophic’ for crime prevention

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Shaun Abrahams says 78 prosecutors have been lost over the past two years

25 April 2018 - 12:25 Staff Writer
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The loss of more prosecutors would be catastrophic‚ National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams has said.

Abrahams was briefing Parliament’s committee on justice and correctional services on Tuesday about the NPA’s annual performance plan. He said that 78 prosecutors had been lost to the magistrates’ profession over the past two years. About 70% of all magistrates’ posts were occupied by prosecutors.

"We cannot afford to lose any more prosecutors or it will be catastrophic for crime prevention in the country‚" he said.

The committee heard that the NPA had a budget shortfall of R186m in the 2018-19 financial year‚ amounting to R435m over the medium-term expenditure framework‚ according to a statement issued by committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga.

Funds for critical vacancies amounted to R67.1m. This is assigned as R29.2m for 156 aspirant prosecutors for 12 months, and R37.9m for 53 posts in the director of public prosecutions offices in Polokwane and Mpumalanga.

Abrahams said that a further 244 critical posts had been identified‚ which would cost R153m.

Speaking about AfriForum’s bid to privately prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema‚ Abrahams described the organisation as "opportunistic" as it had first wanted a certificate indicating the NPA would not prosecute the case. As the investigations were still ongoing‚ a certificate was not issued‚ yet the organisation went public to indicate it would embark on a private prosecution‚ Abrahams said.

