DA passes vote of no confidence in mayor Patricia de Lille
The DA's caucus in the City of Cape Town has chosen to remove Patricia de Lille as mayor.
This follows after the caucus voted on Wednesday evening to support a vote of no confidence in De Lille. This could be the first step in De Lille being recalled or asked to resign.
Alderman JP Smith, the deputy caucus leader, told TimesLIVE: "Tonight the DA caucus in Cape Town considered a motion of no confidence in the mayor, Patricia De Lille, brought by councillor Angus McKenzie. The debate was extremely orderly and respectful. A vote by secret ballot took place upon the conclusion of the debate. The caucus supported the motion.
"The outcome of the decision by the caucus to request the removal of the mayor as the leader of the DA caucus and therefore the mayor, is now being communicated to the Federal Executive."
In response, De Lille tweeted: "Next round! Let's go!"
Next round! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/z6McUFUlos— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 25, 2018
Speaking on Radio 702, DA MP Natasha Mazzone also confirmed the caucus's decision.
“The caucus has tonight voted and showed they have lost faith in mayor De Lille due to the fact that she has repeatedly breach the code of conduct for councillors as well as the constitution of the DA," she said.
Mazzone said De Lille had until May 2 to make submission to the party’s Federal Council to say why she should not resign.
The Federal Council will then discuss De Lille’s submissions.
“Things that could happen could include remedial action for the Mayor to take. The Mayor could be asked to resign," she said.
This is a developing story.
Please sign in or register to comment.