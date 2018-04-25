DA passes vote of no confidence in mayor Patricia de Lille

The DA's caucus in the City of Cape Town has chosen to remove Patricia de Lille as mayor.

This follows after the caucus voted on Wednesday evening to support a vote of no confidence in De Lille. This could be the first step in De Lille being recalled or asked to resign.

Alderman JP Smith, the deputy caucus leader, told TimesLIVE: "Tonight the DA caucus in Cape Town considered a motion of no confidence in the mayor, Patricia De Lille, brought by councillor Angus McKenzie. The debate was extremely orderly and respectful. A vote by secret ballot took place upon the conclusion of the debate. The caucus supported the motion.

"The outcome of the decision by the caucus to request the removal of the mayor as the leader of the DA caucus and therefore the mayor, is now being communicated to the Federal Executive."

In response, De Lille tweeted: "Next round! Let's go!"